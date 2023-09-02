The Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Texas Tech ranked 27th in scoring offense (34.2 points per game) and 93rd in scoring defense (29.2 points allowed per game) last season. While Wyoming's defense ranked 47th with 23.9 points allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking 24th-worst (21.2 points per game).

Wyoming vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Wyoming vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics (2022)

Wyoming Texas Tech 313.6 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.5 (25th) 370.6 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.5 (113th) 181.4 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.9 (63rd) 132.2 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.5 (12th) 15 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (119th) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Wyoming Stats Leaders (2022)

Andrew Peasley averaged 121.1 pass yards per contest and tossed 10 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 26.1 yards on the ground per game with two rushing touchdowns.

Titus Swen racked up eight rushing touchdowns on 79.9 yards per game last season.

Dawaiian McNeely rushed for 356 yards and one touchdown last season.

Joshua Cobbs was targeted 5.7 times per game and collected 407 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Treyton Welch averaged 23.7 receiving yards on 2.4 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland hauled in 23 passes on his way to 299 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Donovan Smith had a passing stat line last season of 1,506 yards with a 66.2% completion rate (147-for-222), 12 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 115.8 yards per game.

Tahj Brooks churned out 693 rushing yards (53.3 per game) and seven touchdowns last season.

SaRodorick Thompson ran for 684 yards on 140 carries (52.6 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

Jerand Bradley collected 51 receptions for 744 yards and six touchdowns last season. He was targeted 85 times, and averaged 57.2 yards per game.

Xavier White tacked on 572 yards on 45 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 64 times, and averaged 44 receiving yards per game.

Myles Price grabbed 51 passes for 513 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 39.5 yards per game last season.

