The Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) are facing tough odds as 14-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0). The game's point total is 50.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas Tech was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS by putting up 461.5 yards per game. It ranked 108th on defense (425.5 yards allowed per game). Wyoming was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 14th-worst with 313.6 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 56th in the FBS (370.6 yards allowed per game).

Wyoming vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Texas Tech vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -14 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -650 +425

Week 1 MWC Betting Trends

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming covered six times in 13 games with a spread last year.

The Cowboys were an underdog by 14 points or more five times last year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

A total of six of Wyoming games last year hit the over.

Wyoming was an underdog in eight games last season and won two (25%) of those contests.

Wyoming had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +425 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

In 13 games last season, Titus Swen tallied 1,039 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Andrew Peasley suited up for 13 games last year, and totaled 1,574 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 52.4% completion percentage.

As a runner, Peasley scampered for 339 yards (4.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.

In 13 games last season, Treyton Welch turned 31 targets into 22 catches, 308 yards and five touchdowns.

Joshua Cobbs got 74 targets last season and converted them into 35 grabs (2.7 per game) for 407 yards and two TDs.

Easton Gibbs helped spur the defense with 79 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks in 13 games.

DeVonne Harris accumulated 8.5 sacks to go along with 10.0 TFL and 48 tackles in 13 games.

In 13 games, Shae Suiaunoa recorded 56 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

Braden Siders delivered 7.0 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 28 tackles in 13 games.

