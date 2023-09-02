When the Texas Tech Red Raiders play the Wyoming Cowboys at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection model predicts the Red Raiders will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Wyoming vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (50.5) Texas Tech 34, Wyoming 20

Week 1 MWC Predictions

Wyoming Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Cowboys, based on the moneyline, is 19.0%.

The Cowboys won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Wyoming had an ATS record of 3-2 as underdogs of 14 points or greater last year.

Cowboys games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.

Games involving Wyoming last year averaged 45.7 points per game, a 4.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Red Raiders covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.

Texas Tech covered every time (1-0) as a 14-point or higher favorite last year.

Last season, eight of Red Raiders games hit the over.

The point total average for Texas Tech games last season was 62.3, 11.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Red Raiders 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 34.2 29.2 41.7 29.3 22.2 29.8 Wyoming 21.2 23.9 25.2 21.3 16.3 25.5

