Sean Bouchard vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Bouchard -- 0-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Sean Bouchard At The Plate (2022)
- Bouchard hit .297 with six doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Bouchard got a hit in 15 of 26 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
- He went yard in 11.5% of his games last year (three of 26), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Bouchard drove in a run in seven of 26 games last year (26.9%), with two or more RBIz in three of those games (11.5%).
- He scored in nine of his 26 games last year.
Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|16
|.375
|AVG
|.260
|.529
|OBP
|.413
|.417
|SLG
|.540
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Kikuchi (9-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 24th, 1.230 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
