The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones square off against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

The Rockies have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Blue Jays (-190). The total is 12 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -190 +155 12 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-9.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have gone 3-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (six of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Read More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 118 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (37.3%) in those contests.

Colorado has a record of 21-45, a 31.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 60 of 133 chances this season.

In 32 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 18-14-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 21-48 20-31 29-54 31-61 18-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.