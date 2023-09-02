Saturday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Phillies and the Brewers, who will be sending Aaron Nola and Colin Rea to the hill, respectively.

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for September 2.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the hill as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (6-8) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

MIA: Chargois WSH: Williams 34 (32.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (130.2 IP) 3.34 ERA 4.82 7.2 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals

MIA Odds to Win: -115

-115 WSH Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Angels at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (7-4) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to Paul Blackburn (3-4) when the clubs meet on Saturday.

LAA: Canning OAK: Blackburn 19 (98.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (84.2 IP) 4.38 ERA 4.15 10.0 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Angels at Athletics

LAA Odds to Win: -125

-125 OAK Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Rays at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (3-4) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Logan Allen (6-7) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

TB: Littell CLE: Allen 22 (58.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (107.1 IP) 4.45 ERA 3.61 7.8 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Rays at Guardians

TB Odds to Win: -120

-120 CLE Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-2) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will look to Andrew Abbott (8-4) when the teams face off Saturday.

CHC: Assad CIN: Abbott 24 (79 IP) Games/IP 16 (88.2 IP) 2.96 ERA 3.35 6.8 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Reds

CHC Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Mariners at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (11-7) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will counter with David Peterson (3-7) when the teams meet on Saturday.

SEA: Castillo NYM: Peterson 27 (164.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (84.1 IP) 3.07 ERA 5.23 9.9 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Mets

SEA Odds to Win: -140

-140 NYM Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-6) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Mike Clevinger (6-6) when the clubs play Saturday.

DET: Olson CHW: Clevinger 16 (72.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (97.2 IP) 5.10 ERA 3.32 9.7 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -110

-110 DET Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Astros Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (4-8) to the bump as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (10-9) for the game between the teams Saturday.

NYY: Severino HOU: Brown 17 (81.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (133 IP) 6.64 ERA 4.53 7.9 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -185

-185 NYY Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Red Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-8) to the hill as they play the Royals, who will counter with Alec Marsh (0-7) when the clubs meet Saturday.

BOS: Houck KC: Marsh 15 (76.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (49.1 IP) 4.93 ERA 5.47 8.2 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Royals

BOS Odds to Win: -190

-190 KC Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 10 runs

Twins at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Dallas Keuchel (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (8-10) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

MIN: Keuchel TEX: Montgomery 4 (18 IP) Games/IP 26 (152.1 IP) 3.50 ERA 3.19 3.0 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Twins at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -190

-190 MIN Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Thomas Hatch (1-1) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Drew Rom (0-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

PIT: Hatch STL: Rom 13 (19.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (9 IP) 3.20 ERA 8.00 7.3 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -155

-155 PIT Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Phillies at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Nola (12-8) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Rea (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

PHI: Nola MIL: Rea 27 (167.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.30 ERA - 9.4 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Brewers

PHI Odds to Win: -145

-145 MIL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Ty Blach (1-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

TOR: Kikuchi COL: Blach 26 (139 IP) Games/IP 14 (48 IP) 3.63 ERA 3.94 9.5 K/9 4.9

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rockies

TOR Odds to Win: -200

-200 COL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 12 runs

Orioles at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (9-6) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Slade Cecconi (0-0) when the clubs face off Saturday.

BAL: Bradish ARI: Cecconi 24 (133.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (21 IP) 3.03 ERA 2.57 8.8 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Diamondbacks

BAL Odds to Win: -130

-130 ARI Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Kyle Harrison (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Blake Snell (11-9) when the clubs meet Saturday.

SF: Harrison SD: Snell 2 (9.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (149 IP) 1.86 ERA 2.66 14.9 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Giants at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 SF Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

Braves at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (11-4) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller (8-3) when the clubs play Saturday.

ATL: Elder LAD: Miller 26 (149.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (87.2 IP) 3.50 ERA 4.00 6.4 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Braves at Dodgers

ATL Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 10 runs

