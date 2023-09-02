On Saturday, Elias Diaz (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .270.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (74 of 118), with at least two hits 31 times (26.3%).

In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in 39 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .282 AVG .258 .323 OBP .313 .465 SLG .376 21 XBH 14 8 HR 5 35 RBI 28 41/14 K/BB 55/15 2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings