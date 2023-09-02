Brendan Rodgers vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .205 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
- In 52.4% of his 21 games this season, Rodgers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Rodgers has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five of 21 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|.275
|AVG
|.140
|.293
|OBP
|.229
|.425
|SLG
|.140
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|12/1
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kikuchi aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 24th, 1.230 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
