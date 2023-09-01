The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 118 hits and an OBP of .333 this season.

In 63.5% of his games this year (80 of 126), McMahon has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (24.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (41 of 126), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.7%.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 65 .272 AVG .229 .350 OBP .318 .509 SLG .408 28 XBH 23 13 HR 9 44 RBI 23 82/28 K/BB 81/32 2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings