MVFC Games Today: How to Watch MVFC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 1 of the college football season is upon us, with 12 games involving teams from the MVFC on the early-season docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
MVFC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Valparaiso Beacons at Youngstown State Penguins
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Oregon Wolves at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Dakota Coyotes at Missouri Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Missouri State Bears at Kansas Jayhawks
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Dayton Flyers at Illinois State Redbirds
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Washington Eagles vs. North Dakota State Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Presbyterian Blue Hose at Murray State Racers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Austin Peay Governors at Southern Illinois Salukis
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Illinois Leathernecks at New Mexico State Aggies
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
