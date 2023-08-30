On Wednesday, Mike Toglia (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Darius Vines. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .175 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Toglia has picked up a hit in 51.2% of his 41 games this year, with more than one hit in 7.3% of them.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Toglia has had an RBI in 10 games this year.

In 17 of 41 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .203 AVG .147 .286 OBP .183 .275 SLG .324 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 5 RBI 5 25/8 K/BB 24/2 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings