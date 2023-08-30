Elias Díaz vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.389 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .271.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 85th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 116 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (11.2%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 38 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (28.4%), including five games with multiple runs (4.3%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|60
|.285
|AVG
|.258
|.327
|OBP
|.313
|.477
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|28
|40/14
|K/BB
|55/15
|2
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Vines starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
