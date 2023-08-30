The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers and his .359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .218 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.

Rodgers has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

He has not gone deep in his 20 games this year.

Rodgers has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 .314 AVG .140 .333 OBP .229 .486 SLG .140 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 2 10/1 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings