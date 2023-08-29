Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others in the Atlanta Braves-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .253/.336/.464 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 119 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .258/.294/.430 slash line on the year.

Tovar enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run and four RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rays Aug. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (13-10) will make his 26th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Morton has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 39-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.37), 49th in WHIP (1.384), and 13th in K/9 (10.0).

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 23 7.0 2 0 0 11 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 11 5.0 3 0 0 4 7 at Cubs Aug. 6 4.1 4 5 5 4 4 vs. Angels Jul. 31 6.0 6 3 3 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 175 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 61 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .335/.418/.572 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 28 4-for-5 4 1 5 8 2 at Giants Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 133 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 86 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .272/.381/.597 on the season.

Olson brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 26 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Giants Aug. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.