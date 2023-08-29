Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (85-45) on Tuesday, August 29, when they battle Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (49-82) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+220). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The total for the matchup has been set at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (13-10, 3.37 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-4, 4.92 ERA)

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Rockies' game against the Braves but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+220) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Braves with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $32.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ryan McMahon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 77 out of the 117 games, or 65.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 7-4 (63.6%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Braves went 7-3 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Rockies have come away with 44 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer 10 times, losing every contest.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.