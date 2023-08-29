Mike Toglia vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
On Tuesday, Mike Toglia (batting .235 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .179.
- Toglia has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 40 games this year, with more than one hit in 7.5% of those games.
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (10.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Toglia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 17 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.212
|AVG
|.147
|.297
|OBP
|.183
|.288
|SLG
|.324
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|5
|23/8
|K/BB
|24/2
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, one per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 13-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.37), 49th in WHIP (1.384), and 13th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
