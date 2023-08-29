The Washington Mystics (16-18) square off against the Minnesota Lynx (17-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSNX.

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Mystics

Minnesota's 79.9 points per game are only 1.3 fewer points than the 81.2 Washington allows to opponents.

Minnesota is shooting 43.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 43.9% Washington's opponents have shot this season.

The Lynx are 14-4 when they shoot better than 43.9% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 32.2% from beyond the arc this season. That's 2.8 percentage points lower than Washington has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35%).

The Lynx are 6-5 when shooting over 35% as a team from three-point range.

Washington and Minnesota rebound at around the same rate, with Washington averaging 1.6 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx are posting 79.2 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 0.7 fewer points than their average for the season (79.9).

Over its last 10 games, Minnesota is allowing 84.4 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points than its season average (85.1).

The Lynx are making 6.7 threes per game over their last 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (6.6). Likewise, they have a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (34.2%) compared to their season average from three-point land (32.2%).

Lynx Injuries