The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.333) and total hits (116) this season.

In 79 of 123 games this season (64.2%) McMahon has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (16.3%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.

McMahon has an RBI in 40 of 123 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 59 times this year (48.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 65 .274 AVG .229 .351 OBP .318 .507 SLG .408 27 XBH 23 12 HR 9 42 RBI 23 78/26 K/BB 81/32 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings