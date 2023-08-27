Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Jack Flaherty, who starts for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -210 +170 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 43, or 38.1%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has entered 43 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 9-34 in those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 58 of its 128 chances.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 17-11-0 in 28 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-33 20-48 19-31 29-50 30-58 18-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.