On Sunday, Elias Diaz (hitting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .275 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

In 71 of 113 games this season (62.8%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (11.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (29.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .292 AVG .259 .335 OBP .314 .492 SLG .377 21 XBH 14 8 HR 5 34 RBI 27 37/14 K/BB 55/15 2 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings