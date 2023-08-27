On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.

Montero has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.9%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 56 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .310 AVG .147 .341 OBP .179 .452 SLG .304 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 51/2 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings