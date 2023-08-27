On Sunday, Charlie Blackmon (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is hitting .288 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 74.6% of his games this season (50 of 67), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in seven games this season (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Blackmon has driven in a run in 23 games this season (34.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.4%).
  • He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 30
.307 AVG .265
.390 OBP .359
.533 SLG .381
17 XBH 9
5 HR 2
23 RBI 9
16/17 K/BB 21/11
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty (8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went three innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
