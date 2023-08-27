Charlie Blackmon vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Charlie Blackmon (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .288 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- In 74.6% of his games this season (50 of 67), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in seven games this season (10.4%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has driven in a run in 23 games this season (34.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.4%).
- He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|30
|.307
|AVG
|.265
|.390
|OBP
|.359
|.533
|SLG
|.381
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|9
|16/17
|K/BB
|21/11
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went three innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
