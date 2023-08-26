It's time for the 2023 college football season to kick off with Week 0, and this week's slate includes three games that feature teams from the MWC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, see the article below for details on how to watch.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Ohio Bobcats at San Diego State Aztecs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) San Jose State Spartans at USC Trojans 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)

