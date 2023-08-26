Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .298 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 120 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.3% of them.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has an RBI in 43 of 120 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 60 .285 AVG .237 .333 OBP .263 .466 SLG .408 23 XBH 23 7 HR 8 32 RBI 27 56/12 K/BB 73/9 2 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings