Ezequiel Tovar vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on August 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .298 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 120 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.3% of them.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has an RBI in 43 of 120 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 54 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|.285
|AVG
|.237
|.333
|OBP
|.263
|.466
|SLG
|.408
|23
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|27
|56/12
|K/BB
|73/9
|2
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (8-6) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
