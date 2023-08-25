Player prop bet options for Adley Rutschman, Ryan McMahon and others are available when the Baltimore Orioles host the Colorado Rockies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .252/.335/.459 so far this season.

McMahon will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .268 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 116 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.298/.431 so far this year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cole Irvin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Irvin Stats

Cole Irvin (1-3) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in 10 starts this season.

Irvin has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Irvin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 19 5.0 4 1 1 3 1 at Mariners Aug. 12 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 6 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 4 1.0 1 1 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 2.0 1 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 71 walks and 61 RBI (130 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .277/.371/.430 slash line so far this year.

Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Athletics Aug. 20 2-for-4 3 0 1 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 113 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .250/.323/.478 on the year.

Santander brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three home runs and five RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Athletics Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Padres Aug. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

