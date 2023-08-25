On Friday, August 25 at 7:05 PM ET, Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (79-48) host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-79) in the series opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+165). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Cole Irvin - BAL (1-3, 4.66 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (5-13, 5.02 ERA)

Rockies vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 40, or 71.4%, of those games.

The Orioles have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, and won in each game.

Baltimore has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 3-1 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 43, or 38.7%, of the 111 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 13 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+270) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

