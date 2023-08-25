The Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies will meet on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Anthony Santander and Ezequiel Tovar among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Rockies have +150 odds to win. A 9-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -185 +150 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those contests had runlines set by sportsbooks).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (38.7%) in those games.

Colorado has a record of 21-42 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 126 games with a total.

The Rockies are 16-11-0 against the spread in their 27 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-33 20-46 19-31 29-48 30-57 18-22

