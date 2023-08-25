Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rays.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Jones has had a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (24.3%).

In 17.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (29 of 70), with two or more runs six times (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 38 .280 AVG .276 .369 OBP .347 .486 SLG .530 10 XBH 19 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 30/15 K/BB 61/14 6 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings