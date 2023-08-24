On Thursday, Nolan Jones (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

Jones has gotten a hit in 41 of 69 games this year (59.4%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (23.2%).

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 69), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has an RBI in 21 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .280 AVG .262 .369 OBP .336 .486 SLG .492 10 XBH 17 6 HR 6 18 RBI 18 30/15 K/BB 60/14 6 SB 2

