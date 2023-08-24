Lynx vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Thursday, August 24, 2023 at College Park Center, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (16-17) face Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (18-15), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Wings matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-7.5)
|167.5
|-345
|+275
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Wings (-7.5)
|167.5
|-350
|+275
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Wings (-7.5)
|168.5
|-350
|+240
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Wings (-7.5)
|169.5
|-370
|+270
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have compiled a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lynx have put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- Dallas has covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Minnesota has covered the spread four times this year (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 18 out of the Wings' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 33 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.