Harold Castro, who is 2-for-3 with two RBI in his last game, will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on August 24.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the White Sox.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has 12 doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .267.

In 46 of 78 games this year (59.0%) Castro has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Castro has driven in a run in 19 games this year (24.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .282 AVG .252 .286 OBP .281 .333 SLG .330 6 XBH 7 0 HR 1 16 RBI 13 32/1 K/BB 26/5 1 SB 0

