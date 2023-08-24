The Colorado Rockies take on the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, August 24. Elehuris Montero brings a hot bat into the contest (.343 OBP over the past 10 games), with first pitch is set for 1:10 PM.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is hitting .217 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and six walks.

In 46.3% of his games this season (25 of 54), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (35.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (9.3%).

In 17 games this season (31.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .310 AVG .135 .341 OBP .162 .452 SLG .302 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 12 28/5 K/BB 48/1 0 SB 0

