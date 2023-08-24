Alan Trejo and his .429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, (including two extra-base hits) will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has 11 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .247.

Trejo has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 59 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Trejo has an RBI in 16 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (20.3%), including four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .222 AVG .267 .260 OBP .320 .319 SLG .378 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 12 RBI 8 15/4 K/BB 26/7 1 SB 3

