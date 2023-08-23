The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 112 hits and an OBP of .335, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last games.

McMahon has reached base via a hit in 76 games this season (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (16.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.9% of his games this year, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year (56 of 118), with two or more runs 11 times (9.3%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .274 AVG .230 .351 OBP .320 .507 SLG .420 27 XBH 22 12 HR 9 42 RBI 23 78/26 K/BB 76/30 2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings