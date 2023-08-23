Austin Gomber will look to slow down Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays when they square off against his Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 127 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 551 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.57 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.518 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Gomber (9-9) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 25 starts this season.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-7 Home Austin Gomber Slade Cecconi 8/18/2023 White Sox W 14-1 Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox W 11-5 Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox L 10-5 Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease 8/22/2023 Rays L 12-4 Away Ty Blach Zack Littell 8/23/2023 Rays - Away Austin Gomber Aaron Civale 8/24/2023 Rays - Away Peter Lambert - 8/25/2023 Orioles - Away Kyle Freeland Kyle Gibson 8/26/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Flexen Cole Irvin 8/27/2023 Orioles - Away Ty Blach Kyle Bradish 8/28/2023 Braves - Home Austin Gomber Bryce Elder

