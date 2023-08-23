Wednesday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (48-77) at 6:40 PM (on August 23). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Aaron Civale (6-3) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (9-9) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Rockies vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer nine times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (551 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.57) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule