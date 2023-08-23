Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .266 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 68 of 109 games this season (62.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.7%).

He has homered in 12 games this year (11.0%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has driven home a run in 34 games this season (31.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 28.4% of his games this season (31 of 109), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .292 AVG .241 .335 OBP .301 .492 SLG .342 21 XBH 11 8 HR 4 34 RBI 22 37/14 K/BB 52/15 2 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings