Tuesday's WNBA slate includes the Dallas Wings (18-14) taking the road to square off against Aerial Powers and the Minnesota Lynx (15-17) at Target Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas picked up a 97-84 victory versus Washington last time out. The squad was led by Arike Ogunbowale's 17 points, eight assists and two steals and Teaira McCowan's 15 points and 13 rebounds. Minnesota is coming into this game having lost to Seattle 88-74 in their last outing. Kayla McBride led the team with 18 points.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-275 to win)

Wings (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+220 to win)

Lynx (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Twitter and BSSWX

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the WNBA on offense (79.4 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (84.4 points allowed).

On the glass, Minnesota is seventh in the league in rebounds (34.2 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (34.9 per game).

The Lynx are eighth in the league in assists (18.8 per game) in 2023.

Minnesota is sixth in the league in turnovers per game (13.3) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.4).

The Lynx are the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

In 2023, Minnesota is worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and seventh in defensive 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx score the same amount of points per game at home as on the road (79.4), and allow more at home (86.2) than away (82.6).

In 2023 Minnesota is averaging more rebounds at home (34.3 per game) than away (34.2). And it is giving up fewer rebounds at home (34.6) than on the road (35.2).

This year the Lynx are picking up more assists at home (19.3 per game) than on the road (18.4).

Minnesota commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.2) than on the road (13.4), and it forces the same number at home as away (12.4).

At home the Lynx drain 6.1 treys per game, 0.7 less than away (6.8). They shoot 30.4% from beyond the arc at home, 2.4% lower than on the road (32.8%).

Minnesota gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.9) than away (9.3), but concede a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (34.3%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have entered the game as underdogs 21 times this season and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.

This season, the Lynx have won three of their nine games, or 33.3%, when they're the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

Minnesota is 16-15-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota is 4-6 as a 6.5-point underdog or greater.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

