The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia (hitting .147 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .171 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 17 of 35 games this season (48.6%) Toglia has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.6%).

In 35 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Toglia has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 13 of 35 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 .210 AVG .127 .300 OBP .172 .290 SLG .218 3 XBH 3 1 HR 1 5 RBI 3 23/8 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 0

