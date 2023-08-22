On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .263 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

In 62.0% of his 108 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (11.1%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 28.7% of his games this season (31 of 108), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 54 .292 AVG .236 .335 OBP .297 .492 SLG .338 21 XBH 11 8 HR 4 34 RBI 21 37/14 K/BB 52/15 2 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings