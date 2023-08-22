Charlie Blackmon vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .281 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Blackmon will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 46 of 62 games this season (74.2%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 62), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has driven home a run in 22 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games.
- In 51.6% of his games this season (32 of 62), he has scored, and in nine of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|25
|.307
|AVG
|.245
|.390
|OBP
|.333
|.533
|SLG
|.372
|17
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|8
|16/17
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.99, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.
