Brendan Rodgers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After hitting .300 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zack Littell) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers has four doubles, a triple and two walks while batting .263.
- Rodgers has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this season.
- Rodgers has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In four games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.314
|AVG
|.182
|.333
|OBP
|.250
|.486
|SLG
|.182
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (2-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.99, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .272 batting average against him.
