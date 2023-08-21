Sebastian Korda plays Marton Fucsovics to begin play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), he was eliminated by Borna Coric in the round of 64. Korda's odds are +10000 to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Korda at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Korda's Next Match

Korda will begin play at the US Open by meeting Fucsovics in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Korda has current moneyline odds of -190 to win his next contest against Fucsovics. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Sebastian Korda Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +10000

Korda Stats

Korda lost his last match, - (retired) versus Jiri Lehecka in the of the Winston-Salem Open on August 26, 2023.

Through 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Korda is 25-16 and has yet to win a title.

Korda is 21-11 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Korda has played 41 matches and 26.4 games per match.

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Korda has played 26.5 games per match.

Korda has won 23.4% of his return games and 81.0% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts, Korda, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 82.8% of his service games and 24.0% of his return games.

