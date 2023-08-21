Marketa Vondrousova 2023 US Open Odds
After reaching the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open (before being eliminated by Iga Swiatek in her most recent match), Marketa Vondrousova will begin play in the US Open against Na-Lae Han in the round of 128. Vondrousova has +2800 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Vondrousova at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Vondrousova's Next Match
Vondrousova will meet Han in the round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29 at 1:00 PM ET.
Marketa Vondrousova Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +2800
Vondrousova Stats
- Vondrousova is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 1-ranked Swiatek, 6-7, 1-6.
- Vondrousova is 32-11 over the past year, with one tournament title.
- In seven hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Vondrousova is 16-7 in matches.
- Through 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Vondrousova has played 20.4 games per match. She won 58.2% of them.
- On hard courts, Vondrousova has played 23 matches over the past year, and 20.1 games per match.
- Vondrousova has won 44.4% of her return games and 71.0% of her service games over the past year.
- Vondrousova has claimed 68.9% of her service games on hard courts and 46.2% of her return games over the past 12 months.
