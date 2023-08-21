A round of 128 match is coming up for Fiona Crawley in the US Open, and she will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Crawley is +50000 to win at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Crawley at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Crawley's Next Match

After her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Kimberly Birrell in the qualification final, Crawley will play Pavlyuchenkova in the round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29 at 3:00 PM ET.

Fiona Crawley Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Crawley Stats

Crawley is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 112-ranked Birrell in the qualifying round on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Crawley is 0-1 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

In her one match over the past 12 months, across all court types, Crawley has averaged 14.0 games.

Over the past year, Crawley has been victorious in 0.0% of her return games and 28.6% of her service games.

