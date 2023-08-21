Elena Rybakina will open play in the US Open (in New York, New York) against Marta Kostyuk in the round of 128. She was forced to retire in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, her last tournament. Rybakina's monyeline odds to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +850, the No. 4 odds in the field.

Rybakina at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina's Next Match

Rybakina will open up at the US Open by matching up with Kostyuk in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Elena Rybakina Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +850

Rybakina Stats

Rybakina is coming off a setback in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open, falling to Jasmine Paolini, 6-4, 2-5 (retired).

Rybakina has won two of her 18 tournaments so far over the past year, with an overall match record of 42-16.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Rybakina has gone 28-11 and has won one title.

Through 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Rybakina has played 21.4 games per match. She won 55.8% of them.

In her 39 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rybakina has played 23.0 games per match.

Rybakina has won 32.7% of her return games and 78.8% of her service games over the past 12 months.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rybakina has won 77.6% of her games on serve and 33.3% on return.

