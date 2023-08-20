On Sunday, Ryan McMahon (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 110 hits and an OBP of .337, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 85th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

In 63.8% of his 116 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 40 games this year (34.5%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .276 AVG .230 .354 OBP .321 .514 SLG .423 27 XBH 22 12 HR 9 42 RBI 23 77/26 K/BB 73/30 2 SB 3

