As they try to secure the series sweep, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-75) will face off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (48-75) at Coors Field on Sunday, August 20. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Rockies have +130 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (5-6, 4.32 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.74 ERA)

Rockies vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.

The White Sox have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Over the last 10 games, the White Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (40.2%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 27 times in 81 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.