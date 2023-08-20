Nolan Jones vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .279.
- Jones enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450 with one homer.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.2% of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Jones has driven in a run in 21 games this year (31.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (39.4%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.288
|AVG
|.270
|.373
|OBP
|.348
|.500
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|18
|29/14
|K/BB
|56/14
|6
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.32), 50th in WHIP (1.388), and ninth in K/9 (10.6).
