The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .159 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

This season, Toglia has posted at least one hit in 16 of 34 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in seven games this season (20.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the White Sox

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .190 AVG .127 .288 OBP .172 .276 SLG .218 3 XBH 3 1 HR 1 4 RBI 3 21/8 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings